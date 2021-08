Montreal electronic music festival MUTEK begins today, bringing six nights of free outdoor shows to the Quartier des Spectacles. There will be 25 live performances and DJ sets as part of the Experience program in the Place des Festivals, along with indoor ticketed shows — the Play, Satosphere and Nocturne series — at Place des Arts, SAT and MTelus. The festival runs through Sept. 5, with digital content available online through Sept. 30.

Montreal producer Poirier is performing in Places des Festivals tonight at 7 p.m. The hybrid DJ set will feature guitar and singing, with accompanists Samito, Funk Lion and Flavia Nascimento. GLOWZI is also on the bill. Later in the week, there will be sets by Ouri, Martyn Bootyspoon, Gene Tellem, Jump Source and more.

Among the acts performing as part of the Satosphere series are Beats and la Désert mauve. The Play series at Places des Arts’s Cinquième Salle will feature acts including Nick Schofield and Charbonneau/Amato. And the programming for Nocturne at MTelus features Phèdre and JOYFULTALK, among others.

To round out the 2021 edition’s hybrid programming, the festival is also presenting digital art, music performances, games and interactive works for free on-demand on MUTEK’s virtual platform. Kicking off the festival this morning is an interactive and generative audiovisual piece by Berlin-based Canadian artist Noah Pred.

For the complete MUTEK 2021 festival program and to buy tickets to the indoor shows, please visit the festival’s website.

