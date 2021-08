Observers fear a high death toll and heavy damages following an earthquake at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Montreal to send emergency financial aid to Haiti following 7.2 earthquake

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city will be providing emergency financial aid to Haiti following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake there this morning. The earthquake occurred in the western part of the Caribbean nation at around 8:30 a.m.

“In solidarity with the Haitian people following the terrible earthquake this morning, Montreal will participate financially in international efforts. We are in contact with the Red Cross to organize emergency aid.” —Valérie Plante

En solidarité avec le peuple haïtien à la suite du terrible tremblement de terre de ce matin, Montréal participera financièrement aux efforts internationaux. Nous sommes en contact avec la Croix Rouge pour organiser l'aide d'urgence.

Plante reacted to news of the earthquake earlier today, expressing sympathy to people on the ground and to the large Haitian community in Montreal, for whom memories of the devastating 2010 earthquake are still fresh.

Though little is known about deaths, injuries and damages, Forbes is reporting that observers fear a high death toll due to social media reports of heavy damage and a hotel collapse in towns such as les Cayes.

