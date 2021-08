A special edition of the Vault by Vans Style 37 is being released next week.

Montreal-based clothing line JJJJound has made quite the name of itself in the world of streetwear. Founded by Justin Saunders, the brand has recently collaborated with the likes of Dr. Martens, Reebok and Eddie Bauer. This week JJJJound add another impressive pairing to its portfolio: a new sneaker drop with Vans.

The reimagined Mid Skool 37s will be available in three colourways: camo green, black and brown. The collaboration was first teased in May, via JJJJound’s Instagram. The company first worked on a Vans collection in 2017.

JJJJound originally began as an “aesthetic blog” in 2006. Over the following decade, it expanded into garments, gallery exhibitions and a short-lived pop-up store.

“JJJJound started as my personal mood board in 2006. It has since become more complex of a project ranging from art installations to product development and creative consulting,” explained Saunders in an interview with Hypebeast.

The JJJJound and Vans collection begins its launch on Aug. 10 (one colourway will release per day). Take a look at the sneakers below, and for more information, visit JJJJound’s website.

