The Montreal company was behind the most dazzling part of the show.

Moment Factory lit up the Olympic rings at the closing ceremonies in Tokyo

Montreal multimedia studio Moment Factory was behind the most stunning sight at yesterday’s closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Moment Factory, which specializes in designing immersive environments with lights at major events around the world, did something unprecedented with the Olympic rings, creating the illusion that individual lights were rising up together to form the traditional symbol of unity at the games. The theme of this part of the show was “Moving Forward.” According to organizers, the light were meant to represent “the Olympic spirit that lives within us all.”

“As these lights take flight across the stadium, we remember the many people whose contribution made the Olympics possible — both near and far, as well as those who could not be here today.”

Watch the video of the Olympic rings display below.

A display of beautiful, luminous colours swirl together, representing the many flags of the world and form the Olympic Rings

