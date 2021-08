Montreal’s own Pony is launching a new underwear collection, which features a colorful array of bras, boxers and panties. The clothing drop reflects two values that are forever important to the artist: self-care and body positivity.

“As always, we have thought of as many hotties as possible out there by offering sizes from XS to XXXXL,” Pony explained via Instagram. “Because everyone deserves to have the same choices of nice underwear and to feel hot in them.”

READ: Montreal artist Pony believes that magic exists

One of the highlights of the collection is a bra and underwear set that features a literal “Wet Ass Pussy,” a nod to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit single. Pony has designed underwear in the past but this will be her first line of bras.

Earlier this summer, Pony teamed up with Bkind for a line of unisex nail polish. She also collaborated with Romeo’s Gin on a watermelon and lime flavored prêt-à-boire can.

The Pony underwear collection goes on sale tomorrow at 8 AM, via her website. Check out some previews of the forthcoming drop below.

Pony’s forthcoming underwear collection promotes both self-care and body positivity.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.