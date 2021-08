Trudeau to O’Toole: Pro-choice does not mean the freedom of doctors to choose



On a campaign stop in Victoria, B.C. this afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked whether or not he thinks that the “freedom of conscience” for doctors should be limited in order to maintain services such as abortion or medical assistance in dying.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has accused Erin O’Toole of limiting access to abortions and medical assistance in dying because of freedom of conscience, which is mentioned in regards to these issues in the Conservative platform.

“I think it’s clear that there’s something Erin O’Toole doesn’t understand: Pro-choice doesn’t mean the freedom of doctors to choose, it means the freedom of women to choose. Leaders have to be unequivocal on that and once again Erin O’Toole is not. He’s saying things to some people and the opposite to others. That’s not good enough.” —Justin Trudeau

The Conservative leader has often said that he is personally pro-choice, but Ontario Liberal MP Maryam Monsef posted an eight-part Twitter thread last night explaining that O’Toole may not be genuine in his guarantee to protect abortion rights.

“Under Erin O’Toole’s watch, 81 Conservative MPs voted to reopen the abortion debate. That’s the majority of his caucus. That included members of his handpicked leadership team. In the Conservative Party, the rights of women ARE up for debate.” —Maryam Monsef

4/8 Thankfully, that bill didn’t pass because the Liberal gov stood up for women's rights. But we know that O’Toole’s office has worked to get more social conservatives nominated as candidates. That means more votes for anti-choice bills in the future. https://t.co/eaVIiNhX2Y — Maryam Monsef (@MaryamMonsef) August 18, 2021

