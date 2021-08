Montreal autism advocacy organization and school Giant Steps has just launched Intersection Art, a national art competition for autistic artists. Submissions are now welcome for the competition and online gallery, which will showcase working-artists on the spectrum across Canada. Intersection Art is open to any amateur or professional artist aged 15 or older (as of Sept. 30, 2021) who lives with an intellectual disability and/or who identifies as autistic.

The accepted format for art submissions are visual or media arts. The works must have been created since Jan. 2020, and there is a theme: “The works must be inspired by themes that may be linked, directly or indirectly, to the experience of the pandemic.”

The competition judges will include artist Natalie Reis, the head of the MAC LAU (Musée d’art contemporain des Laurentides) and the director of les Impatients, which helps people with mental health issues through artistic expression.

Only 50 artworks will be selected for the virtual ephemeral gallery, 4 grants worth $500 will be awarded (along with several other prizes in services, workshops and mentorship)

For more information about Giant Steps and to submit work, please visit the Intersection Art website.

