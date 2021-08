The director’s dream project Megalopolis has been in development since the ’80s.

Godfather and Apocalypse Now director Francis Ford Coppola is staging a comeback. The filmmaker has announced Megalopolis, which will be his first film since 2011.

Megalopolis has been described as Coppola’s dream project. He has wanted to make the film for decades. It was first written in the 1980s. The filmmaker has been in talks with a number of stars he hopes to attract to the project. The feature may include the likes of Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett and Zendaya, among others.

One notable cast inclusion is a reunion with James Caan. The pair worked together on the first two films in The Godfather trilogy, in which Caan portrayed Santino “Sonny” Corleone. Caan received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the first film.

Deadline reports that the film will cost upwards of $100–$120-million to produce. Francis Ford Coppola shared more details of the forthcoming feature with the entertainment publication.

“I’m committed to making this movie, I’d like to make it in the fall of 2022. I don’t have all my cast approved, but I have enough of them to have confidence that it is going to be a very exciting cast. The picture’s going to cost between $100-million and $120-million. Needless to say, I hope it’s closer to $100-million.”

A post shared by RB Casting (@rbcasting)

