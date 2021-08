A video of O’Toole posted by Chrystia Freeland was flagged by Twitter as “manipulated media.”

After a video of Erin O’Toole tweeted by Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland yesterday was flagged as “manipulated media” by Twitter, Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole accused the Liberals of engaging in American-style politics.

The video features a clip of O’Toole discussing private healthcare, alleging that the Conservatives are in favour of a two-tier healthcare system. In the full video (which was posted by the Liberals today), O’Toole goes on to voice his support for the universal system that’s currently in place.

Le système de santé public et universel du Canada est l’une de nos plus grandes forces. L’an dernier, en pleine pandémie, Erin O’Toole s’est fait demander s’il envisagerait la privatisation du système de santé. Il a répondu oui sans hésiter! pic.twitter.com/dcCwfaguLr — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) August 22, 2021 Video tweeted by Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland flagged as “manipulated media”

“Let me be perfectly clear: I 100% support our public and universal healthcare system. In fact, it’s been the backbone we’ve relied on through the pandemic and the frontline workers in it. That’s why, in our plan, we are giving an additional $60-billion to secure that public healthcare system. “What is very disappointing is that in an election that was called by Mr. Trudeau in the midst of a fourth wave, amidst fires in B.C., amidst the chaos in Afghanistan, he’s dividing and misleading Canadians on a daily basis. And with their social media yesterday, they are importing American-style misleading politics, and Canadians deserve better than that.” —Erin O’Toole

It’s disappointing to see the Liberals resort to American-style divisive politics. While Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are focused on spreading misinformation – Erin O’Toole is focused on Canada’s Recovery Plan and securing the future. — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) August 23, 2021 Erin O’Toole: “Liberals are importing American-style misleading politics”

