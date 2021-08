It’s official. Carmelo Anthony is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Entering his 19th year in the NBA, the 10-time All-Star will be sporting a purple and gold jersey next season.

The signing reunites Anthony with his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook, who was recently traded to the Lake Show. The two played together in the 2017–18 season. The Thunder made it to the playoffs, where they were knocked out by the Utah Jazz in the first round.

The arrival of Carmelo Anthony in realm of the Lakers won’t be the Brooklyn-native’s first time playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The three were previously together on the 2012 United States Olympic men’s basketball team. Team USA beat out Spain in the final game to be crowned gold medalists for the second consecutive Olympic Games.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony previously teamed up in the 2012 Olympic Games.

Carmelo Anthony is one of several newly signed Lakers in their 30s. The team has also inked contracts with veterans such as Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore, all of whom have previously played for the team. Howard and Ariza won championships with the team in 2020 and 2009, respectively.

