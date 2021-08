The 20th anniversary edition will also feature Backxwash, the Dears, Marie-Pierre Arthur and a parade in Mile End.

The 20th anniversary edition of local music festival POP Montreal is coming up , and this morning they dropped their 2021 lineup. As usual, it’s a doozy, and as with last year’s pandemic edition, Montreal bands are at the fore.

From grandiose rock bands the Dears and Besnard Lakes to metallic hip hop champ Backxwash and experimental band Suuns to singer-songwriter Safia Nolin and soul singer Chiild to country faves Li’l Andy and Katie Moore and pop chanteuse Marie-Pierre Arthur to dream pop artist Vanille and Atikamekw singer Laura Niquay, POP Montreal 2021 has a little something for everyone, from Sept. 22–26. POP will also host the debut performance by ALL HANDS / MAKE LIGHT, a new “supergroup” featuring Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s Efrim Menuck and Ariel Engle (la Force.)

Check out the complete lineup here:

POP Montreal just dropped the lineup for the festival’s 20th anniversary edition

As always, there will be Film POP, POP Symposium, Puces POP, Art POP and Kids POP programming to look forward to, along with a parade in Mile End. The hybrid edition of the festival will feature in-person and virtual events, with the Rialto complex, Entrepot77 and Parc St-Viateur serving as event venues. A “health pass” (ie. vaccine passport) will be required for in-person shows as per provincial regulations after Sept. 1.

Stay tuned for more POP Montreal 2021 preview coverage.

For more information and to buy tickets and passes, please visit the POP Montreal website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.