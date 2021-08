“Our international partners have shown their unwavering support at the verdict pronouncement of Michael Spavor.”

25 countries are standing with Canada in solidarity after Michael Spavor verdict

Canada has condemned a verdict in China that sentenced Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison on spying charges.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau released a statement earlier today strongly condemning the legal process’s lack of “both fairness and transparency.” Garneau also thanked Canada’s allies and the representatives of 25 countries, including the United States and Germany, who were with Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, to show solidarity during the verdict.

Watch ambassador Dominic Barton’s statement following the Michael Spavor verdict below.

Ambassador Barton condemns China’s conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor after two and a half years of #ArbitraryDetention and calls for his immediate release. pic.twitter.com/tzKClbIDOj — Canada in China (@CanadaChina) August 11, 2021

Last night, Justin Trudeau released a statement on the verdict of Michael Spavor, referring to the conviction and sentencing as unacceptable and lacking in transparency.

“The verdict for Mr. Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law. “I want to thank Canada’s many partners, friends, and allies for their solidarity and support for the release of Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, and their opposition to the practice of arbitrary detention. We will not rest until they are safely brought home.” —Justin Trudeau

