Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has released a statement regarding the 11-year prison sentence of Michael Spavor for spying charges in China. Trudeau referred to the conviction and sentencing as unacceptable and lacking in transparency, and confirmed that the Government of Canada would fight the charges until Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were safely returned home.

“The verdict for Mr. Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law.

“For Mr. Spavor, as well as for Michael Kovrig who has also been arbitrarily detained, our top priority remains securing their immediate release. We will continue working around the clock to bring them home as soon as possible.

“Our thoughts, and the thoughts of all Canadians, are with Mr. Spavor and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The Government of Canada continues to provide consular assistance to Mr. Spavor and his family as we work to secure his safe return.

“I want to thank Canada’s many partners, friends, and allies for their solidarity and support for the release of Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, and their opposition to the practice of arbitrary detention. We will not rest until they are safely brought home.”

—Justin Trudeau