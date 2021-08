The last South Park film earned the Guinness World Record for Most Swearing in an Animated Film.

South Park‘s Matt Stone and Trey Parker have finalized a massive deal with ViacomCBS that includes producing 14 original South Park movies for streaming. From 2021 to 2027, two new South Park movies per year will debut on Paramount+.

The deal also includes the show’s renewal on Comedy Central through 2027. This will bring the series to its milestone 30th season. Deadline estimates the deal to be in the ballpark of $900-million.

South Park has not aired a new season since 2019. However, two 47-minute specials were released throughout the pandemic: “The Pandemic Special” and “South ParQ Vaccination Special.”

Since its debut in 1997, South Park has consistently had its finger on the pulse of pop culture. There has only ever been one movie from the franchise: South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. It earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song with “Blame Canada” and a Guinness World Record for “Most Swearing in an Animated Film.”

Upon earning his Academy Award nomination for co-writing the song, Trey Parker notoriously dropped acid and dressed in drag on the red carpet. Co-creator Matt Stone was his date.

