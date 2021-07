The Habs have released a new video ahead of tonight’s must-win Game 4.

WATCH: “That belief we talked about all year isn’t going anywhere”

Tonight is Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs are now in a must-win scenario, after losing the first three games against Tampa in the best-of-seven series.

The Montreal Canadiens released a video this afternoon with highlights from the series, interspersed with shots of Habs fans. In the video, Brendan Gallagher can be heard talking about the team’s drive, their belief in each other and motivation to keep going despite facing adversity.

“This team’s been in many holes. This team’s been doubted. The one thing I can promise you about this group is there won’t be any quit. Every single guy is going to show up, and that belief that we talked about all year isn’t going anywhere.” –Brenden Gallagher

Check out the video below.

In a press conference this morning, Montreal Canadiens Head Coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Habs centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi will not be playing in Game 4 tonight, while Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak are returning on defence (replacing Jon Merrill and Erik Gustafsson), having only played a handful of games this season.

Game 4 starts tonight at 8 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

Go Habs Go!

