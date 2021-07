Pixar has released the first trailer for their next feature film, Turning Red. The plot surrounds a teenage girl who turns into a red panda whenever she gets too excited. (Think The Incredible Hulk, but adorable.) Upon closer inspection, fans will notice that the film takes place in Toronto, Ontario. City landmarks such as the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre both appear in the trailer.

Trailer for Turning Red, wherein the main character turns into a red panda

This is the first feature film by director Domee Shi. This serves as her first feature film. Shi previously directed the adorable short film Bao, which played in front of The Incredibles 2 in 2018. The eight-minute short earned Shi an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 91st annual ceremony. Like Turning Red, Bao was also set in Toronto. Ontario-born actress Sandra Oh will star as Ming, the overprotective mother of the main character, Mei.

Pixar’s Turning Red is the 25th feature film from the esteemed animation company. It is expected to be their first theatrical release since March 2020’s Onward. Pixar’s most recent films — Soul and Luca — premiered exclusively via DisneyPlus

The film hits theatres on March 11, 2022.

