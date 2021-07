The Olympic Games officially kick off on Friday, July 23 at 7 a.m.

The long-awaited and controversial Tokyo Olympics are finally getting underway with opening ceremonies on Friday, July 23, and you can watch them live in Canada right here. Though some summer Olympic Games sports events have already taken place this week (notably women’s soccer, women’s softball and men and women’s rowing), the Olympics aren’t officially on until the opening ceremonies, when all of the world’s teams parade with their colours in the host city’s stadium.

Of course, as with most events involving crowds, the ceremonies in Tokyo will look different from the way they traditionally unfold, as will the games themselves.

CBC will be broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics in Canada. Their coverage of the ceremonies at Tokyo’s National Stadium begins at 6:30 a.m. ET, and the big event starts at 7 a.m. Viewers can watch the Opening Ceremonies live on the CBC TV network, CBC Gem, the CBC Sports/Olympics app, or right here:

You can also follow the progress of Team Canada via their Instagram page.

