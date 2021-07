The high-budget trailer features a stunt driver doing a car flip in an Audi with her eyes closed.

Kaytranada is back behind the boards to provide the score for the latest Dime Montreal and Vans collab. The high-budget trailer features a professional stunt driver doing a car flip in an Audi with her eyes closed.

The collaborative sneakers are set to be released on July 17. This is not the first time that Dime Montreal has collaborated with the international skate apparel brand. The two brands worked together last October resulted in a beautiful billboard along Decarie Boulevard.

Kaytranada is a big supporter of Dime Montreal. He has previously appeared modelling in campaigns for a number of their releases. Most recently, Kaytra was a part of the Summer 2020 collection photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dime (@dimemtl)

In 2018, Kaytranada performed at Dime Montreal’s annual “Glory Challenge.” The event is a block party that celebrates skating culture. Typically, it shuts down St-Laurent Boulevard to cars, for a day full of exciting activities. The producer has been fairly quiet in terms of releases since his two Grammy Award wins earlier this year.

Dime Montreal is located at 3632 St-Laurent. Browse through their online collection here.

