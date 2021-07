“…a song about accepting the past for what it is and opening your heart for what the future can still give you.”

WATCH: “All My Wishes,” the smoldering new video by Fernie

On the same soul wave ridden by the likes of Frank Ocean and Daniel Caesar, Montreal artist Fernie has graced us with a new single and video, “All My Wishes.”

“’All My Wishes’ is a song about accepting the past for what it is and opening your heart for what the future can still give you. It’s all about finding the balance between being able to let go and move on.” —Fernie

Since releasing his self-produced debut The Acoustic EP in 2015, Fernie has become part of a Montreal collective called Kids From the Underground, which also includes artists such as Samaether, Hxx and JAD. His newer releases feature production and vocals from various members of the collective.

Fernie’s debut album Aurora will be released on Sept. 24.

“This album is more than just the music itself, it’s about reaching out, it’s about connection, loss, obsession all translating itself into the lyrics and the visuals that follow. But most importantly, the project is about rebirth.”

For more, please visit Fernie’s Bandcamp page.

