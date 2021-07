“Waka Flocka is cancelled due to the Natives not wanting non-Natives on their territory because of the hurting they are going through.”

Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame was scheduled to perform in Oka at the inaugural Oka Kanehsatake Music and DJ Festival on July 31. Saturday’s show by the “Hard in da Paint” artist has now been cancelled in accordance with the wishes of the community, according to hip hop concert promoter Ricardo “Rickey D” Daley.

“Waka Flocka is cancelled due to the Natives not wanting non-Natives on their territory because of the hurting they are going through. We decided to side with them in solidarity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rickey D Events🧿🧿 (@rickeydevents) Ricky D claims the concert was cancelled in solidarity with First Nations of Kanehsatake

This solidarity is of course in reference to the discovery of the remains of over 1,000 Indigenous children at the sites of former residential schools across the country. The concert will not be rescheduled elsewhere, says Daley. “Can not get the capacity we wanted off native land.” The venue, an outdoor green space, had a 2,750-person capacity. Both alcohol and cannabis would have been sold on-site.

The “No Hands” rapper is known for his social consciousness. He was previously an ambassador for PETA and was vegan until a couple of years ago.

Waka Flocka Flame has been spotted several times in Montreal over the course of the summer. One particular clip that gained traction online shows Waka alongside Sorel-Tracy-based rapper Big Jo la LĂ©gende.

