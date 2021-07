In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that vaccine passports will effectively prevent future lockdowns in the province, allowing double-vaccinated people to access non-essential services and goods that would have been closed or unavailable during the first three waves of the pandemic.

This passport system will only be implemented if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates significantly, and once everyone in the province has had the opportunity to receive both vaccine doses, which Dubé estimated would be around Sept. 1.

If the epidemiological situation worsens due to the Delta or some other variant (as it is in the U.K., in U.S. states with low vaccination rates and in other parts of the world), Dubé suggested that high-risk activities like going to the gym, going to bars or playing contact sports would probably require vaccine passport use. Depending on the severity of the situation, activities that would pose a moderate risk of transmission, like attending spectator sports or art events, might also require showing a vaccine passport.

“With vaccination we have good an alternative to generalized lockdowns. It will be good for education, for the the economy and also very good for our health network.” —Christian Dubé

In light of this announcement and the continued spread of COVID-19 around the world, Dubé stressed the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine, particularly people aged 18–35, who appear to be taking the situation less seriously. Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda noted that 95% of Quebecers who are currently ill with COVID-19 are those who are not (adequately) vaccinated.

Quebecers can now get their second dose four weeks after the first.

VACCINATION | Il est maintenant possible de devancer votre rendez-vous de deuxième dose 4 semaines après obtenu la première.



VACCINATION | Il est maintenant possible de devancer votre rendez-vous de deuxième dose 4 semaines après obtenu la première.

