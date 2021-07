Netflix is making a movie about how infamous low-life “Pharma Bro” got his hands on a legendary hip hop record we may never hear.

Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album once owned by infamous “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, has been sold by the U.S. Government. The news has been confirmed via a statement released by the Department of Justice, and this time the buyer is remaining anonymous.

In 2017, Shkreli was found guilty on two counts of securities fraud and one count of securities fraud conspiracy — he infamously raised the price of an HIV/AIDS drug from $13.50 a pill to $750. The following year, Shkreli was ordered to forfeit a near $7.4-million in relation to the sentencing. The album was seized by the U.S. Government upon the forfeiture judgment. The founder of MSMB Capital Management LP is currently serving out a seven-year prison sentence.

“Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself. With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete,” explained United States Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis.

Martin Shkreli bought Once Upon a Time in Shaolin at an auction organized by Wu-Tang Clan members in 2015 for a reported $2-million. This was the subject of much controversy. In the 2019 documentary Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men, many of the hip hop group’s members claim to have never seen money from the sale. Shkreli was a collector of unreleased music. Rare recordings by the likes of Lil Wayne and the Beatles were also once in his possession.

Last year, Collider reported that a feature film about the whole ordeal is in the works. Paul Downs Colaizzo is set to direct, with Netflix distributing.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.