The movie star and soccer legend celebrated England’s goal by Luke Shaw just under two minutes into the match.

The Final match of the Euro 2020 is currently being played between England and Italy. England got off to a strong start with an early goal by Luke Shaw just under two minutes into the match. Tom Cruise, who made news this weekend appearing with Mission Impossible costars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff at the women’s Wimbledon final, was seen celebrating the goal today with English soccer legend David Beckham, who is seated nearby in the same box at Wembley Stadium.

Shaw’s goal is the fastest ever goal in a Euro Final in history.

David Beckham and Tom Cruise#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/2dVSR3HIvm — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) July 11, 2021 Tom Cruise and David Beckham celebrate after England goal in Euro Final

