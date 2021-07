The singer’s cosmetics line has been championed for better representing POC.

Since Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, the brand has taken the cosmetics world by storm. The company’s estimated value was in the ballpark of $600-million, according to a 2018 Forbes article.

Fenty Beauty has been championed for its inclusivity. It is a beauty line in which people of colour feel better represented in cosmetics products such as foundation.

Today, Rihanna has announced news that takes the Fenty name to new heights. The singer has teased the launch of a forthcoming perfume division, Fenty Parfum. RiRi shared a pair of stunning black and white photos of herself alongside the announcement.

The success of Fenty Beauty has taken a toll on Rihanna’s music career. Her last album, ANTI, was released in 2016. She has since teased her return to music, with many sources indicating that there are plans for a Rihanna reggae album in the near future.

Despite no album in the past half-decade, the “Good Girl Gone Bad” has blessed the world with a number of stellar guest appearances. These include Future’s “Selfish,” DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and, of course, Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty.”

More news on Fenty Parfum is expected to be revealed next month.

