DJ Kay Slay, Accolades (EMPIRE)

DJ Kay Slay’s latest, eight-track offering is a gruelling listen, to say the least. The New York disc jockey has gone from making quality hip hop to becoming heavily reliant on gimmicks. This time around, the most concerning example is “Rolling 110 Deep,” which features a whopping 110 different emcees. This ambitious concept is nearly immediately disappointing, with the likes of Jadakiss, Ice-T and, for some reason, Shaquille O’Neal rapping about absolutely nothing. Accolades is rapping for rapping’s sake, with lots of half-baked punchlines without any substance behind them. 3.5/10 Trial Track: “Wild Child” (feat. the LOX, McGruff, Black Rob & Razah)

“Wild Child” (featuring the LOX, McGruff, Black Rob & Razah) by DJ Kay Slay from Accolades (EMPIRE)

This review originally appeared in the July 2021 issue of Cult MTL. For more on DJ Kay Slay, please visit him on Instagram.

