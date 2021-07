“But when the drugs have run out, you’ve fucked yourself silly, your tear ducts are like sandpaper and blood and plaster have caked into your knuckles from punching holes in the wall, Backxwash brings you to a safe space to finally lie buried.”

Backxwash, I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses (Ugly Hag)

Danger, chaos and threat are all elements of what keeps hip hop interesting and alive, keeping the door open for new generations that will still inevitably turn their back on the mainstream and seek out emotions to relate to in music. There is much identification to be found in Backxwash’s third outing for the angry, confused and disillusioned among us who nonetheless refuse to let go of hope. I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses has the added benefit of being accessible for more seasoned music fans who sometimes get the feeling we’ve heard it all before but nonetheless wait in anticipation for artists like Backxwash to come along and put a new stamp of authenticity on familiar packaging. This is not exactly “raw” how ODB liked it, or how Big Daddy Kane described it. But when the drugs have run out, you’ve fucked yourself silly, your tear ducts are like sandpaper and blood and plaster have caked into your knuckles from punching holes in the wall, Backxwash brings you to a safe space to finally lie buried. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Terror Packets” ft. Censored Dialogue

