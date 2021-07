“And plus they were ALL DRESSED IN BLUE,” noted a sharp Journal de Montréal reporter.

Quebec Premier François Legault took sportsmanship to a nationalist level today by specifically congratulating the Québécois players on the Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the Stanley Cup following a 1–0 loss for the Montreal Canadiens last night. Lightning players Yanni Gourde, David Savard, Mathieu Joseph, Alex Killorn and Julien Brisebois were born in Quebec.

Journal de Montréal reporter Michel Girard noted in response (which Legault retweeted) that Tampa’s primary team colour is blue, alluding to a match with the colours of the Quebec flag.

En plus, monsieur Legault @francoislegault , ils étaient TOUT DE BLEU VÊTU nos Québécois du Lightning ! https://t.co/X2HRSDbjFn — Michel Girard (@migirard) July 8, 2021 Quebec Premier François Legault congratulates Tampa Bay Lightning players from Quebec: Yanni Gourde, David Savard, Mathieu Joseph, Alex Killorn and Julien Brisebois

For the record, there are currently four players on the Montreal Canadiens roster who are from Quebec, but only Phillip Danault has been seen on the ice anytime recently.

