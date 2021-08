The 21-year-old has a total of seven Olympic medals.

Penny Oleksiak is now the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time

Following a bronze medal by Team Canada in the women’s 4x100m medley relay today at Tokyo 2020, swimmer Penny Oleksiak has become the most decorated Canadian Olympian in history, with seven Olympic medals. The 21-year-old from Toronto won four medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016, as well as two other medals at these Olympics in Tokyo: a silver in the 4x100m freestyle and a bronze in the 200m freestyle.

Oleksiak, who closed out Canada’s race today in the freestyle portion at a time of 3:52.60, accepted the bronze medal alongside Kylie Masse (backstroke), Sydney Pickrem (breaststroke) and Maggie Mac Neil (butterfly). The Australians won gold, while the Americans took home silver.

For the complete medal count at the Olympics, please visit the Tokyo 2020 website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada) Penny Oleksiak is now the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time, with seven Olympic medals.

For more on Team Canada, please visit their website. To watch live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Canada via CBC, please click here.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.