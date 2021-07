With theatres reopening everywhere and some releases making just about as much money as they would’ve in a pre-COVID world, it certainly is beginning to feel like the summer movie season is back. Between the cinemas, VOD and streaming, there are plenty of new movies to watch in July.

Perhaps the clearest sign of that is the arrival of a new Marvel movie in theatres. Scarlett Johansson stars in Black Widow (July 8), a spinoff/prequel of the character she plays in the Avengers films. Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz co-star in the film, directed by Cate Shortland (2012’s Lore).

Space Jam: A New Legacy (New movies to watch in July)

LeBron James steps into the Michael Jordan role with Space Jam: A New Legacy (July 16), the belated sequel to the inexplicably popular 1996 animation / live-action hybrid which seems to extend way beyond Looney Tunes to incorporate the entirety of Warner Bros’ catalogue of characters (including, mystifyingly, the droogs from A Clockwork Orange).

True to most summer movie seasons, July 2021 is composed mainly of reboots, prequels and adaptations. The weirdest adaptation source this month has to be Disney’s Jungle Cruise (July 30), a huge action movie starring the Rock and Emily Blunt that’s based on the Disneyland ride of the same name — it worked for Pirates of the Caribbean, after all! Henry Golding stars in the titular role of Snake Eyes, a reboot of the G.I. Joe film series from a decade ago. Robert Schwentke (Red, Flightplan) directs. This month also sees the release of The Boss Baby: Family Business (July 2) which sees Alec Baldwin reprise his role as a baby who is also a boss. Another franchise getting a sequel this month is the long-running Purge franchise, which sees its latest installment The Forever Purge drop on July 2 (see our review here).

Old (New movies to watch in July)

Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace, Jojo Rabbit), Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps (The Phantom Thread) star in Old (July 23), the latest thriller from M. Night Shyamalan.The three play a family on vacation who discover that they’re rapidly ageing for reasons they can’t quite grasp. While Shyamalan has a pretty inconsistent output in general, one can’t fault the promise of this concept. Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander star in David Lowery’s The Green Knight, a reimagining of Arthurian legend from the director of A Ghost Story and The Old Man and the Gun. Matt Damon stars in Stillwater, a crime thriller directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) about the travails of a man whose daughter is imprisoned in France for a murder she didn’t commit.

Gunpowder Milkshake (New movies to watch in July)

Karen Gillan and Lena Heady star in Gunpowder Milkshake, a hypercaffeinated action film about professional assassins who band together to exact revenge on a crime lord played by Paul Giamatti; it hits theatres July 15. Going straight to HBO Max / Crave on July 1 is the latest crime drama from Steven Soderbergh, No Sudden Move. The 1950s-set noir has a crackerjack cast (Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Amy Seimetz and Brendan Fraser, to name a few) and has gotten good notices in its festival premiere earlier this month.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (New movies to watch in July)

Netflix is trying a bold strategy this month by releasing a trilogy of films based on RL Stine’s Fear Street series with only one week between installments. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is out on July 2, with further installments coming on July 9 and 16. Chris Pratt stars in Amazon Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi action film from director Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) that was originally meant for a theatrical release but was instead purchased by the streaming giant in the wake of COVID-19. Louis Morissette, Catherine Chabot and Émilie Bierre star in Le guide de la famille parfaite (July 14), a dramatic comedy from Ricardo Trogi (1991) that is being distributed by Netflix everywhere but in Quebec, where it will have a theatrical release before being available exclusively on Netflix. Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in the Netflix action comedy The Last Mercenary (July 30). ■

