Another public health effort to appeal to the 18 to 29 demographic.

Quebec public health has announced that a mobile vaccination clinic will be set up outside the entrance of Montreal amusement park La Ronde this Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31. Montrealers can get their first or second doses at the clinic, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public health has been trying to find ways to appeal to 18- to 29-year-olds to get vaccinated, as it’s the age demographic in Quebec with the lowest percentage of first doses received, at 70%. Quebec also announced a vaccine lottery, where first and second dose recipients in the province have the opportunity to win $2-million in cash and scholarships.

Ce vendredi et ce samedi, 30 et 31 juillet, de 10 h à 17 h, notre clinique de #vaccinationCOVID mobile se trouvera à l'entrée de @LaRondeSixFlags. Profite de cet accès simple et rapide pour recevoir 𝐭𝐚 𝟏𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐚 𝟐𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐞, tout en t'amusant! pic.twitter.com/5weVIrEEkl — CIUSSS CentreSudMtl (@ciusss_csmtl) July 27, 2021 Montrealers can get vaccinated at La Ronde July 30 & 31

