Today the Montreal Canadiens issued a statement on social media honouring Indigenous communities in Canada and expressing sympathy over past and present traumas caused by the legacy of residential schools across the country.

“The Montreal Canadiens would like to honour Indigenous communities and their many invaluable contributions to our society, while acknowledging the past and continued traumas faced by their communities today. We join them in mourning the unmarked mass graves and extend our deepest condolences.” —Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are joining many individuals and organizations that are choosing to use Canada Day as an opportunity to reflect on the country’s past wrongs to Indigenous communities. This comes in the wake of the discovery of one mass grave and two burial grounds with unmarked graves on former residential school properties in B.C. and Saskatchewan over the past month.

(To see Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau’s statement about reflecting on truth and reconciliation and residential schools on Canada Day, please click here.)

Lynda and Carey Price

Habs goalie Carey Price is of Indigenous heritage. His mother Lynda Price was recently re-elected chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in B.C.

Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning takes place on Friday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

