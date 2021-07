“Women should keep having their songs written by men. It’s gonna save you from being basic and embarrassed.”

Today, Montreal artist Maryze is releasing a new single called “FBP (Female Brad Pitt).” The “glittery hyperpop” track, according to the press release, is a “response to pandemic malaise and sexist internet trolls,” the kind of trolls who reacted en masse when she shared a clip on TikTok a few months ago.

Ahead of her “FBP” video release and Montreal Pride performance in August, I contacted Maryze to talk about how a song about pandemic depression shopping sprees became “a defiant middle-finger to the patriarchy,” and the sounds of the 2000s that inspired it.

Lorraine Carpenter: Are all your music posts attacked by TikTok trolls or was there something triggering for them about this song in particular?

Maryze: I’ve never had this kind of backlash before! To me, this song is clearly not for a demographic that is used to being the traditional industry gatekeepers. It’s queer, it’s Y2K, it’s fun, and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. I feel like when certain folks, often men, who are used to being in control of the industry feel like it’s slipping away from them, or that the music isn’t for/about them, they get angry and try to snuff out that joy. And the more confident you are, the harder they go. I love the song and want it to make everyone feel like a star!

LC: Could you share the best and worst comment on the track?

Maryze: I won’t repeat the most hateful comments, but this one stood out: “Women should keep having their songs written by men. It’s gonna save you from being basic and embarrassed.” Or that women don’t deserve equal pay.

It’s hard to choose the best comment…”This sounds like rhinestones” or “omg congrats a bunch of scummy producer bros hate this lol that’s confirmation u made some good queer art” made me smile.

LC: The influence of music from the early 2000s is coming out more and more in pop music. What are some of your favourite acts from that era?

Maryze: I was a kid in the 2000s so the music & pop culture of the era were extremely influential and formative. For pop/R&B, it was Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Aqua and Backstreet Boys… Then as a teen I was all about emo/pop punk like Fall Out Boy, Blink-182 and Paramore. Now I’m finally living out my Y2K fantasy as an adult and my music kind of blends all that.

LC: How do you feel about participating in Pride? Any previous Montreal Pride memories you’d like to share?

Maryze: I feel honoured to be participating as a panelist/performer for the first time! It means a lot to me. One of my favourite Montreal Pride memories was seeing Derrick Barry and Chad Michaels perform…and all the dance parties! I hope we can have more of those this year and just reconnect with the community and share joyful moments. ■

