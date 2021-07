The Chinese-Canadian swimmer took first place in the women’s 100m butterfly.

Swimmer Margaret Mac Neil has just won the first gold medal for Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in the 100m butterfly. Mac Neil set a Canadian record, with the time of 55:59, the third fastest time in history.

The Chinese-Canadian swimmer, who has been the world champion in this event since the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, was in seventh position at the 50m-mark, closing rapidly to jump six spots to first place by the finish.

The silver medal went to Zhang Yufei of China; the bronze medal went to Emma McKeon of Australia.

Congratulations to Team Canada!

🚨 GOLD MEDAL FOR CANADA 🚨



Margaret Mac Neil wins the 100m butterfly 🥇, the first gold medal for #TeamCanada at #Tokyo2020 🎉👏🤩



🏊‍♀️ into the race details ➡️ https://t.co/wtDtXqsTmy pic.twitter.com/x6PxGyy3uA — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 26, 2021 Margaret Mac Neil wins first gold medal for Team Canada at Tokyo 2020

For the complete medal count at the Olympics, please visit the Tokyo 2020 website. To watch live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Canada via CBC, please click here.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.