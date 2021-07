The rapper has hinted that the (complete) album will be released this summer.

The wait is over for Lil Nas X’s debut album …kind of. Handfuls of Lil Nas X songs have leaked online today from his forthcoming Montero album. Aside from the previously released “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” fans can look forward to new titles such as “Empathy,” “Am I Dreaming” and “Scoop.” The former two songs feature Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus, respectively.

The leaked version of Montero appears to be unfinished. Many of the song files have the word “demo” next to them, indicating that the versions to surface online were a work in progress. Take a look at Montero‘s tentative track list below.

“Dead! Right Now” “Industry Baby” (Feat. Jack Harlow) “Life After Salem” “What I Want” “Tales of Dominica” “Empathy” (Feat. Sam Smith) “Anomaly” “Dolla Sign Slime” “Void” “You Can Awake” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” “Scoop” “One of Me” “Lost in the Citadel” “Sun Goes Down” “Am I Dreaming” (Feat. Miley Cyrus)

Lil Nas X has taken the internet by storm once again with the release of his lucrative “Industry Baby” music video.

As for now, no release date as been announced for Montero. However, Lil Nas X has hinted that the album will be available towards the end of the summer.

