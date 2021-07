“It’s time men stop telling other men that it’s okay for them to decide what women can or cannot do with their bodies.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has just released a statement on abortion in Canada, and a woman’s right to choose. Yesterday, Erin O’Toole confirmed that, while he is pro-choice, he would let the New Brunswick government decide how the province funds its own abortion services, if he were to become Prime Minister.

Trudeau, who’s always been very clear regarding his position on abortion, stated that men don’t have the right to tell women what to do with their bodies.

“The right to choose is a woman’s right and a woman’s right alone. Every woman in Canada has a right to a safe and legal abortion. It’s time men stop telling other men that it’s okay for them to decide what women can or cannot do with their bodies.”

The right to choose is a woman's right and a woman's right alone. Every woman in Canada has a right to a safe and legal abortion. It's time men stop telling other men that it's ok for them to decide what women can or cannot do with their bodies. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 31, 2021

