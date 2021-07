Last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA Championship in 50 years. The Finals MVP dropped a massive 50 points in the closing game of the series against the Phoenix Suns.

Since the win, Antetokounmpo has been in celebration mode. He posted pictures of himself going to bed in the early hours of the day with both of his trophies.

You know Giannis kept them in that bed all night too. pic.twitter.com/w4MNSa4MVX — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) July 21, 2021 The Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award slept comfortably in the Antetokounmpo household.

Next up, the Greek Freak took his talents to the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru, where he celebrated 50 points and the end of a 50-year championship drought by ordering 50 nuggets.

I’m weak at Giannis ordering a 50pc 😂 pic.twitter.com/EITxZznozU — K ! KASH ❤️‍🔥+** (@1KKASH) July 21, 2021 The Bucks player brought both of his new trophies to the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru this afternoon.

Antetokounmpo was very clear: not 49 pieces, 50. This drive-thru outing was a big day for the new family, as Giannis took his two trophies with him for the ride.

The basketball player is known for his comedic personality. In the post-game interview, he joked about wanting out of Milwaukee. “Who do I talk to for a trade, [General Manager] Jon [Horst]? I want a trade,” Antetokounmpo asked, smiling ear-to-ear.

