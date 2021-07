BREAKING: Quebecers can book their second vaccine dose after four weeks

According to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, Quebecers will now be able to make appointments for their second vaccine doses after only four weeks have passed since they received their first shots.

Quebec currently has almost two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and the supply will allow for reduced wait times between shots. Starting tomorrow, ClicSante.ca will alllow Quebecers to schedule their second vaccine appointments four weeks after their first.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

