Our superstar goalie has NOT been selected by the Seattle Kraken.

Though Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price was unprotected by the team in the NHL Expansion Draft, exposing him to being drafted by the new Seattle Kraken team, it has been confirmed that the unthinkable is not happening. Price will remain with the Habs, according to Frank Seravalli from DailyFaceoff.

BREAKING: Sources tell @DFOHockey the #SeaKraken have NOT selected Carey Price from Montreal in the Expansion Draft.



The #Habs keep their goaltending duo in-tact, but are likely to lose defenseman Cale Fleury. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 21, 2021 BREAKING: Carey Price is staying in Montreal!

