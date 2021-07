Artgang now makes an MTL jam and it comes with a free T-shirt

Montreal streetwear brand Artgang has just launched its own MTL jam, made with delicious Quebec strawberries. The $10 jam was produced in limited quantities, in collaboration with Superbon’s team of chefs.

For a limited time (and while supplies last), the Artgang MTL jam comes with a free white t-shirt, embroidered with their iconic red MTL logo. Check it out here.

“This Artgang strawberry jam is made in Quebec. With just the right balance of fruit and sweetness, we use Quebec’s finest strawberries and let the natural flavours intensify in the making. It will perfectly accompany your croissant. All kept in a packaging featuring the iconic MTL logo.”

Artgang now makes an MTL jam and it comes with a free T-shirt

For more on Montreal life, please visit the Life section.