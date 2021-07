An all-inclusive vacation, private jet voyage, business class travel voucher and more.

Air Canada and Bombardier have added prizes to the vaccine lottery in Quebec

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that Air Canada and Bombardier have added new prizes to the province’s vaccine lottery, which was originally introduced on July 16.

Some of the new prizes include the following:

A 90-minute flight for the winner and 6 guests on a world-class Bombardier business jet

A 7-night package for two at Sandos Cancun Lifestyle Resort, Cancun

A travel voucher for 2 people in business class to any destination served by Air Canada

To be eligible to win any of these prizes from Air Canada and Bombardier, please sign up for the Quebec vaccine lottery by Aug. 5.

Merci à @Bombardier et @AirCanada pour ces nouveaux prix qui s’ajoutent au concours « Gagner à être vacciné! »



Les vaccins sont accessibles partout au Québec, avec ou sans rdv. Il faut obtenir sa dose dès aujourd’hui.



Bonne chance à tous! pic.twitter.com/OcYWFxBrds — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) July 30, 2021 Air Canada and Bombardier have added prizes to the vaccine lottery in Quebec

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

