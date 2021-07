The brands have partnered to sell adidas-inspired LEGOs and LEGO-inspired adidas.

adidas and LEGO have launched a playful collaboration for fans of vintage sneakers and block-building nerds alike. The first part of the collaboration lets you build and customize a LEGO model of the classic adidas Originals Superstar. The 731-piece set ($109.99) includes real shoelaces, a stand and traditional right or left shell toe shape.

For a limited time (while supplies last), clients who purchase the LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar set will receive a miniature 92-piece Originals Superstar shoe with an accompanying mini figure of a person with a boombox, microphone and adidas shirt.

The next part of the collaboration features a new pair of Originals Superstar sneakers inspired by LEGO, with custom brick patterns. The shoes ($180) will be available on July 30 via the adidas website.

A line of adidas x Classic LEGO shoes and apparel for children is already available.

For more, please visit the Arts & LifeĀ section.