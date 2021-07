The most viewed YouTube video of all-time is now becoming a movie. Nickelodeon has announced a Baby Shark animated feature film. The flick will be co-produced by by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy. For those unfamiliar with the phenomenon, SmartStudy is a Korean-based educational entertainment company and one of their brands is Pinkfong, who created the iconic “Baby Shark” video.

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” video is on its way to 9 billion worldwide views. The song sold incredibly well in the United States and has been certified 11x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The success of the song spawned a Nickelodeon television series, Baby Shark’s Big Show! Along with the news of the film, the series has also been picked up for a second season. In its short time on air, Big Show! has already established itself as Nickelodeon’s second most successful show for the 2–5 demographic. The Canadian-created PAW Patrol currently holds the top spot.

“Baby Shark is an example of how we’ve been successful in bringing beloved properties that kids love from other platforms to Nickelodeon and opening up a whole new world of adventures,” said Nickelodeon animation president Ramsey Naito in a press statement.

