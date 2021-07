95% of people with COVID-19 in Quebec are not fully vaccinated

According to Health Minister Christian Dubé, 95% of the active COVID-19 cases in Quebec as of July 17 were among people who were not fully vaccinated. A similar situation exists with Quebec hospitalizations in the province, where people who aren’t fully vaccinated make up 89% of the cases.

Dubé confirmed yesterday that Quebec is staying the course to be able to return to normal by Aug. 31, when 75% of the 12+ population should have received their second dose. Dubé went on to confirm the importance of receiving both vaccine doses to minimize the effects of a fourth wave.

“These figures are striking. They demonstrate the importance of getting vaccinated with two doses at this time.”

MÀJ au 17 juillet : 95 % des personnes ayant contracté la #COVID19 ne sont pas adéquatement vaccinées. Ces mêmes personnes représentent 89% des hospitalisations.



Ces chiffres sont frappants. Ils démontrent toute l’importance d’aller se faire vacciner à 2 doses, dès maintenant. https://t.co/JJEU5f4mmH — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) July 22, 2021 95% of people with COVID-19 in Quebec are not fully vaccinated

Currently, 82% of the 12+ population in Quebec have been vaccinated with one dose; 56% have been vaccinated with two doses.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

