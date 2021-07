80% of Canadians are cheering for the Habs; lowest support in the Prairies

A new Leger poll has taken a look at who Canadian hockey fans are cheering for in the Stanley Cup Finals this year: the Montreal Canadiens or the Tampa Bay Lightning. According to the results, 80% of hockey fans in Canada want the Montreal Canadiens to win, with the highest levels of support coming from Quebec, the Atlantic provinces and B.C., who all have 87% support for the Habs. Carey Price and Shea Weber both happen to be from B.C.

The lowest support for the Habs in Canada comes from the Prairies, with Saskatchewan and Manitoba showing 66% support, likely due to the fact that the Montreal Canadiens eliminated the Winnipeg Jets in Round 2.

The Montreal Canadiens are currently down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs hope to reduce the lead tonight in Game 5 at the Amalie Arena, starting at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website. For our latest Habs report, please click here.

