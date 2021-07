3 in 5 Canadians want to wait till vaccinations are done here before sending doses to other countries

A new study has examined the opinions of Canadians regarding the decision by the Government of Canada to share up to 100 million vaccine doses to help with vaccinations in developing countries, as announced at the G7.

According to Leger Marketing, 76% of Canadians agree that wealthier countries should pay to send COVID-19 vaccine doses to help developing countries fight the pandemic. Conversely, a lower percentage of Americans, whose government pledged 500 million doses to developing countries, believe the same, at 64%.

The study also found that 60% of Canadians would prefer Canada wait until the vaccination campaign is completed here before sending vaccine doses to other countries. A lower percentage of Americans believe that the United States should wait till their vaccine campaign is over before sending doses abroad, at 52%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger MarketingĀ website.

