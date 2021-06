What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and CBC Gem

New on Netflix

Sweet Tooth (new on Netflix)

Season 2 of Feel Good, the British series starring Canadian comedian Mae Martin, drops on Netflix today alongside end-of-the-world documentary Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet and Sweet Tooth, an adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s comic book of the same name. Nonso Anonzie, WIll Forte and newcomer Christian Convery star in the fantasy series about a hybrid deer-boy (!) in a post-apocalyptic world.

The post-apocalyptic world is certainly popular on Netflix this week, with the Gina Rodriguez-starring Awake also hitting the service on June 9. Also premiering on that day is Fresh, Fried and Crispy, a food travel show all about fried foods. Also available on the service this week is Nisha Ganatra’s dramedy Late Night, starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Dom (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime has the first season of the Brazilian drug drama Dom, about a narcotics officer whose drug-addicted son becomes one of the most dangerous criminals in Brazil. It premieres today alongside Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level. On June 10 you can stream Max Winkler’s boxing drama Jungleland, starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Donnell.

New on Crave

Intergalactic (new on Crave)

Crave has La nuit des rois streaming as of today alongside the British sci-fi show Intergalactic, the drama Supernova starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth as a married couple coming to terms with the impending death of one of them and the third installment in the Cats and Dogs series, Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite. Other highlights include season 4 of clip show Most Ridiculous (June 4) and MTV’s Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant… which may not really be a highlight. It is, however, available to stream today.

New on Disney Plus

Loki (new on Disney Plus)

June 9 sees the release of the first episode of the highly anticipated Loki series from the MCU. Tom Hiddleston returns as Thor’s meddlesome brother with Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant co-starring. As of today, you can also stream Raya and the Last Dragon (for free), X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs on the House of Mouse’s streaming service.

New on Apple TV Plus

Lisey’s Story (new on Apple TV+)

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star in Lisey’s Story, a miniseries adaptation of a Stephen King novel directed by acclaimed Chilean director Pablo Larraín. Early reviews have been mixed, but the high-profile series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Dane DeHaan and features cinematography from Darius Khondji (Uncut Gems, Okja).

New on CBC Gem

Edge of the Knife (new on CBC Gem)

As part of National Indigenous History Month, CBC Gem has a great collection of films from First Nations filmmakers, including two from Zacharias Kunuk, two from Alanis Obomsawin, Edge of the Knife (the first film to be made entirely in the Haida language) and a large selection of shorts. It’s also Pride Month at CBC Gem, with a series of acclaimed docs like Deep in Vogue and Woman on Fire available as of the first of the month. Other highlights include season 7 of Call the Midwife and season 4 of Blackstone.

