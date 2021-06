The new all-star Steven Soderbergh film, trans story September Mornings, Balmain documentary Wonder Boy, a fresh Disney Plus series and more!

What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crave and Disney Plus this week

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Wonder Boy (new on Netflix)

Season 2 of the British teen thriller The A List drops today alongside Sex/Life, a new dramedy series starring Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word) and Mike Vogel (Under the Dome, Cloverfield) based on the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men. On June 26, you can catch the documentary Wonder Boy about the artistic director of fashion house Balmain, while June 29 sees the release of season 4 of the superhero show Black Lightning.

Midsommar (new on Netflix)

Movie-wise, you can catch up on Midsommar (June 29), The Secret Life of Pets 2 (June 27) and the revisionist-history comedy America: The Motion Picture (June 30) with voice performances by Channing Tatum, Andy Samberg, Olivia Munn and Killer Mike.

Beetlejuice (new on Netflix)

Next Thursday is also July 1, which means a whole heaping dumping of brand new movies on the service alongside a few new additions including the documentary Audible about a deaf high school footballer and the private-school set Swedish YA drama Young Royals. Amongst movie highlights on July 1 you can count John Wick Part 3, Eyes Wide Shut, the entire Spy Kids saga and Beetlejuice.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Amazon Prime Video

September Mornings (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Five Prime originals hit the service today, with season 7 of dad-beloved cop show Bosch leading the pack followed closely by September Mornings, a new show about a trans woman who moves out of her hometown to start a new life. Also available as of today is the documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life, about the troubles that led to the inspiration behind Blige’s 1994 album of the same name, and De viaje con los Derbez, a reality show about Mexican comedy superstar Eugenio Derbez going on a family holiday.

See what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

New on Crave

No Sudden Move (new on Crave)

On July 1 you can stream Steven Soderbergh’s brand-new 1950s-set crime drama No Sudden Move; Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Brendan Fraser and Julia Fox head an all-star cast in a movie that received many positive notices at its festival premiere earlier this year. Crave also has the HBO documentary The Legend of the Underground, about discrimination in Nigeria, dropping on June 29, and a handful of movies including The Witches and Another Round dropping today. Both of the Hobbit movies are also streaming as of July 1.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Disney Plus

The Mysterious Benedict Society (new on Disney Plus)

Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal star in The Mysterious Benedict Society, an eight-episode show based on the YA series of the same name. And on June 30, there’s of course episode 3 of the critically acclaimed, Loki series.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel