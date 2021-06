Montreal music marketing company Wavo is offering a $1,500 grant to local musicians. This is the first year of Wavo’s Artist Development Grant Program, an initiative that aims to support the development of local artists through both their content creation and digital advertising.

The recipients of the grant will receive funding for the production, visuals and marketing for their forthcoming work. The deadline for the Artist Development Grant Program is July 4. Applicants must provide a description of their project, along with a breakdown of how they will use the grant money. Applications can be submitted here.

Wavo was founded in 2012. The company began with only a handful of employees, working out of the Notman House startup hub on Sherbrooke street. They have since grown to over 100 employees worldwide.

The company has worked on marketing campaigns for the likes of Drake, Taylor Swift and other esteemed names in the music world. Last November, Wavo received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award for their achievements in both growth and innovation. Wavo experienced 1,268% in revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

For more information on Wavo, please visit their website.

