The romance between the singer and her manager from childhood is the focus of Aline, to premiere at Cannes.

Based on the trailer for unauthorized Celine Dion biopic Aline, which features songs by Dion but does not use her real name, the French film appears to focus on the relationship between the titular singer and her manager “Guy-Claude,” who guided her ascent from child prodigy to international music star. The film’s premise is as follows: “Aline, a girl from Quebec, has a golden voice and music producer Guy-Claude has big plans for her.”

Guy-Claude is, of course, based on Dion’s real-life manager turned husband René Angelil.

Aline will be premiering at the 2021 edition of the Cannes film festival, taking place from July 6–17.

Watch the trailer for Aline, directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier, here:

WATCH: Trailer for the creepy unauthorized Celine Dion biopic from France

