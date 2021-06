The last game of the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 today ended with a 2-1 upset win by Ukraine over Sweden. The game went into extra time, with forward Artem Dovbyk scoring with a beautiful header in the final minute of play, preventing the game from going into penalty kicks. Dovbyk’s celebration of his goal has made its way around social media, with the player running to the sidelines and removing his shirt, revealing a black sports bra.

Jeszcze raz- Artem Dovbyk pic.twitter.com/zIO6PgtmuG — BuckarooBanzai (@Buckarobanza) June 29, 2021 Ukraine forward Artem Dovbyk scores game-winner against Sweden in sports man bra

The sports bra, or athletic vest, is reportedly used to track a soccer player’s heart rate, speed and distance covered through GPS. Either way, it’s great to see a male athlete so comfortable with himself that he’d reveal what looks like a “man bra” under his jersey. Intentional or not, it also happens to be a great nod to the legendary reaction by U.S. soccer legend Brandi Chastain, who took her shirt off in celebration to reveal a black sports bra after scoring the winning penalty kick at the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

So Artem Dovbyk was just giving homage to Brandi Chastain with that celebration right? #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/jHLSXYpo1u — Ellie Lieberman (@ellieliebs) June 29, 2021 Ukraine forward Artem Dovbyk scores game-winner against Sweden in sports man bra — a nod to Brandi Chastain

The quarterfinals of EURO 2020 start Friday, July 2 with Switzerland playing Spain at 12 p.m.

